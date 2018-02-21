Top Officers Seek Appointment With President Kovind In Delhi Chief Secretary Assault Case Yesterday, a delegation of IAS and Delhi and Andaman Nicobar Island Civil Services (DANICS) officers met Home Rajnath Singh and apprised him of the situation in Delhi.

Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash alleged that he was assaulted by some AAP MLAs. New Delhi: Top officers from IAS and DANICS cadres today sought an appointment with President Ram Nath Kovind, seeking action against those involved in the alleged attack on Delhi government chief secretary.



This happened after Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash alleged that he was assaulted by some AAP MLAs in front of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia on Monday night during an official meeting.



"We have sought an appointment with the president to demand action against those who were involved in the attack on the chief secretary at the chief minister's residence," Manisha Saxena, secretary of the Delhi IAS Association, told PTI.



She said the IAS and DANICS associations have called a meeting in the evening to discuss the issue, but asserted that all officers are working at the Delhi Secretariat.



There are around 70 IAS officers and 400 DANICS officers working in various Delhi government departments.



In his police complaint, Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash has alleged that he had been called to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in north Delhi's Civil Lines area, where he was attacked by some Aam Aadmi Party legislators.



In the complaint, Mr Prakash, a 1986-batch IAS officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, said the assault on him at the chief minister's residence was "premeditated" and a "conspiracy" of all those who were present.



The chief minister's officer has termed the accusation "bizarre and baseless".



