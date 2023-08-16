Delhi Lt Governor Objects To Assembly Session That May Debate Services Law

Rakhi Birla said Mr Saxena expressed his objected in an August 11 letter. (File)

The Delhi assembly session convened today has become the latest flashpoint between Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and the Arvind Kejriwal government.

The Lt Governor has objected to the two-day assembly session which is likely to see a heated debate on a central law that took away the Delhi government's control over postings and transfers of officers in the national capital.

The parliament-enacted law replaced an ordinance enforced by the government, triggering sharp responses from the AAP and the extended Opposition camp. The AAP had also challenged the Bill in the Supreme Court.

Rakhi Birla, Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, said Mr Saxena expressed his objection in an August 11 letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a copy of which was given to the assembly too.

The Lt Governor claimed the assembly session was called in accordance with the rules, and a session is not prorogued but run in several parts, said Ms Birla, and chose to differ with his views.

"The Delhi Assembly is running completely under the rules. It is the prerogative of the Vidhan Sabha when to call a session. The Lt Governor has made a serious allegation. He should know a new session cannot be called unless the cabinet recommends it," said Ms Birla.

She further said that the NCT Act, which provides a framework for running the Delhi Assembly, has no provision that makes it compulsory to call Budget, Monsoon and Winter sessions.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, often referred to as the Delhi Services Act, was passed by the parliament during the Monsoon Session and later accorded the President's assent.

Mr Kejriwal, who heads the AAP, had accused the centre of trying to "usurp" power through backdoor.

His government had called a special assembly session in April too, after the Chief Minister was summoned by the CBI in an alleged liquor policy case, in which his former deputy Manish Sisodia was arrested.

The Lt Governor, then too, had objected to the session.