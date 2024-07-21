To Buy DSLR To Make Reels, Delhi House Help Steals Jewellery Worth Lakhs

During interrogation, she revealed that she was a resident of Rajasthan.

A 30-year-old woman who worked as a domestic worker in Dwarka was arrested on Sunday for stealing gold and silver jewellery worth lakhs to buy a DSLR camera to make reels, police said. The woman, identified as Neetu Yadav, wanted to buy a Nikon DSLR camera to film videos for her YouTube channel.

The Anti Burglary Cell of Dwarka District of Delhi Police has arrested the woman and recovered the stolen jewellery.

The owner of a bungalow in Dwarka's posh area filed a police complaint saying his house was burglarised on July 15. The owner said a gold bracelet, a silver chain and silver jewellery were stolen from his house. He also told police that he suspected the domestic help, who worked in the house a few days before the theft, could have committed the crime.

When the police called Neetu's mobile number, it was switched off and her address was also found to be fake.

After searching through CCTV footage and talking to locals, Neetu's location was obtained. She was arrested when she was trying to escape from Delhi with a bag.

During interrogation, she revealed that she was a resident of Rajasthan and that her husband was addicted to drugs. To escape abuse, she came to Delhi and started working as a domestic worker in bungalows.

Soon, she made a YouTube channel and began posting Instagram reels. Someone advised her to get a DSLR camera to create videos. When she found out that the camera cost lakhs, she asked for a loan from relatives but everyone turned her down.

While working at the Dwarka bungalow, she discovered jewellery worth lakhs of rupees in the house and planned to steal it to get the money for the camera.