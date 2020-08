The blast was reported from a slum in south Delhi's Tigri area.

At least five people were injured after an LPG cylinder exploded in south Delhi's Tigri this evening. The blast was reported from a slum in the area.

Eight fire trucks rushed to the spot and rescue operations are underway. The blast occurred at around 7pm today.

The injured were taken to hospital and police is present at the spot for relief operations.

More details are awaited.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)