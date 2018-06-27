Their Romance Began With Wrong Number. He Chopped Her Body To Pieces

The woman's husband and two brothers-in-law were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly murdering her.

On June 21, a woman's body was found in seven pieces stuffed in a cardboard box, at an empty plot in south Delhi. A sticker on the box helped the police unravel the tragic story of a romance that began with a misdialed number.

The box in which the woman's body was dumped was traced to a shipping company in Gurgaon. The officials of the company told the police that the boxes were used for shipment delivered to a man called Javed Akhtar.

Javed Akhtar said the box was kept in an apartment that he rented to one Sajid Ali Ansari, an engineer.

The flat was locked but Sajid was found in another area, Jamia Nagar. According to the police, Sajid, 26, broke down and admitted to killing his wife Juhi, with help from his brothers.

He allegedly told the police he had fallen for another woman.

Sajid and Juhi met in Bihar in 2010, in unlikely circumstances. Sajid dialed her number by mistake and the two started talking. Both were from the Chhapra district.

They married in 2014, defying Juhi's family, and moved to Delhi two years later. They had two daughters, now aged two and one.

The marriage soured when Sajid couldn't get a job and Juhi, who was from an affluent family, had to struggle financially, said Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police.

In recent months, he had been drawn to another woman and wanted to get rid of his wife, said the officer.

On June 20, Sajid and Juhi had a fight and he allegedly strangled her. His brother Ishteyaque Alam, 28, who stayed with the couple, helped him chop the body into pieces and disfigure the face.

Along with their oldest brother Hasmat Ali Ansari, they dumped the box stuffed with the body a few km away in the jungles near Okhla.

The next day, Sajid informed his neighbours that he was vacating his house and also his landlord.

The police say they have found the dagger used to chop the body.

