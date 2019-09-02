Teen Allegedly Stabbed To Death 16-Year-Old Boy In Delhi

Police suspect that the accused stabbed the teen over some personal enmity.(Representational)

A 16-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri, police said on Sunday, adding the incident happened over some personal enmity.

The teen was stabbed by another 16-year-old boy on Saturday who was arrested, they said.

The juvenile has been charged under Indian Penal Code section 302 (punishment for murder).

