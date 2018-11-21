'Technical Snag' On Delhi Metro's Blue Line Delayed Commuters On Tuesday

Delhi Metro's Blue Line faced delays last evening due to a "technical signalling snag" (File)

Commuters on Delhi Metro's Blue Line had a harrowing time reaching their destination on Tuesday evening. Trains connecting Noida to Dwarka crawled, taking long stops along the stretch due to "technical snag" on the line.

A commuter who was delayed because of the snag, told news agency IANS that "The metro stopped for about half-an-hour at Noida Sector 15 station, and afterwards took a long time to reach the subsequent stations."

Another commuter said that "I boarded the metro from Noida Sector 16 at around 9:30 pm. After that, the metro stopped for several minutes at every station and came to a complete halt at Yamuna Bank."

As a result of the snag, there was a large crowd at each station.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation issued a statement at around 11:30 pm saying that "Metro services on the Blue line were impacted for some time around 10 pm, due to a signalling snag."

The statement further stated that "The issue has been sorted and services have been gradually restored."

