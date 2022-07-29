Teacher Hits Student For Not Appearing In Math Test: Delhi Police

The teenager has swelling in his left hand, a police officer said. (Representational)

A 15-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted by his school teacher in east Delhi's Madhu Vihar area after the student did not appear in math's test, police said on Friday.

On Wednesday, information was received from Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital that a boy was assaulted by his teacher in a school, a senior police officer said.

The teenager has swelling in his left hand, the officer said.

A case under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 75 of Juvenile Justice Act was registered at Madhu Vihar police station. The accused has been identified, police said.

It has been alleged that the teacher was annoyed as the boy did not appear in math's test, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

