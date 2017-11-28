Tardy Air India Passenger Slaps Official At Delhi Airport. She Slaps Back

A woman passenger and an Air India duty manager slapped each other during an argument at the Delhi airport this morning.The woman, who reportedly arrived late for her flight to Ahmedabad, was denied boarding. When she raged against the staff, she was referred to the duty manager and that's when the row reportedly escalated."A lady passenger was told by a counter staff that she will not be able to check-in because she was late for the flight. This led to an argument and the staff directed her to the duty manager who was also a lady and there was an argument and an altercation," an Air India spokesperson said.News agency PTI quotes sources in the airline as saying that the passenger first slapped the duty manager, who hit back."Arguments started between the passenger and Air India lady staff and the passenger slapped her. Lady staff in retaliation also slapped her," said a senior police officer posted at the airport, Sanjay Bhatia.The furious passenger called the police and went to the police station.Both the passenger and the Air India official later apologised to each other. The issue was "amicably resolved", said the airline spokesperson.Air India's check-in counters close 45 minutes before a domestic flight and 75 minutes before an international flight. Domestic passengers are required to report 75 minutes before their flight and international passengers have to report 150 minutes before.The airlines' handling of passengers came under intense scrutiny recently when IndiGo employees were caught on camera assaulting and dragging a passenger on the tarmac of the Deli airport after stopping him from boarding a bus to the airport terminal over an argument.The passenger was seen screaming "How dare you!" when he was restrained and manhandled.