Suspected Of Being A Thief, Elderly Woman Beaten Up In Delhi

Police say that they did not find the gold chain in the woman's possession. (Representational)

An elderly woman was beaten up by people who suspected that she had snatched someone's gold chain in New Delhi's Swaroop Nagar, police said on Thursday.

"During the weekly Budh Bazaar, a lady alleged that the elderly woman had taken away her chain,a police officer said.

"People who gathered there started beating her. The clothes on the upper part of her body got torn. Later, she was being taken to be handed over to the police, she passed out," he said. He denied that she was paraded naked on the streets.

The chain was not recovered from her. The matter is being investigated.

