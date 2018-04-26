Students Injured After Drunk Men Ram Car In Front Of School In Delhi

Their plan to escape was foiled by a brave woman who somehow managed to stop them from driving away

Delhi | Edited by | Updated: April 26, 2018 16:37 IST
As the school was yet to begin, students had gathered outside its gates when the car came charging.

New Delhi:  A group of men who were drunk injured three, including two school children, after they lost control over their vehicle in north Delhi's Bharat Nagar. The incident happened this morning in front of Maharaja Agrasen Public School. As the school was yet to begin, students had gathered outside its gates when a speeding car came charging.

Even after the accident, the three men in the Santro car had no intention of stopping and helping the injured. Instead, they tried to reverse the car in a bid to escape. But their plan was ruined by a brave woman who somehow managed to stop them from driving away. Others joined her soon and caught hold of them.

The three were then beaten up by passersby who called the police and handed them over. The police are scanning the CCTV footage of the area. A case has been registered against them.

Further investigations are on, a police officer said.

