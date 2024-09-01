'Stigma Over Girl Child': Woman Strangles Newborn To Death While Feeding

The newborn's body was found in a bag on a roof. (Representational image)

A 28-year-old Delhi woman strangled her newborn daughter to death while breastfeeding her because she was upset over the social stigma of the births of four girl children, police have said. The newborn's body has been recovered and a case of murder registered against the woman.

According to a police statement, Khyala police station in West Delhi received a call early on Friday morning. The caller said that a six-day old girl is missing. Police rushed to the spot and spoke to the mother. She told the cops that she was discharged from the hospital Thursday and went to the parents' home. She said she was breastfed the newborn late at night and dozed off. When she woke up, the baby was not beside her.

Police started checking CCTV cameras in the neighbourhood to find the missing newborn. "While the search was on, Shivani said that they need to go hospital to get the stitches removed. It seemed a bit odd, but considering the medical condition, the police did not stop them," the statement said.

During the search, police found a bag on the roof of an adjoining house. The newborn was inside. She was rushed to the hospital, where it was found dead.

Police found the mother's behaviour suspicious and questioned her. She then broke down and admitted to killing her daughter.

The woman said the newborn was her fourth girl child -- two of them had already expired.

"She was facing a lot of social stigma because of that. While feeding the child, she got overawed by these thoughts and smothered/strangulated the child, and then threw it on the adjacent roof. She could not sleep after that, and wasn't sure what to tell the family members. Hence she told them that the child is missing," the police have said in their statement.

Police are now waiting for the results of the newborn's autopsy to verify the mother's account and confirm the cause of death.