Stepfather Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Minor Sons In Delhi: Cops

Police say the man had married the woman years ago and disliked her two children. (Representational)

A 46-year-old man has been arrested for repeatedly sexually assaulting his minor stepsons in northeast Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

The shocking incident came to light when the two boys, aged 13 and 14 years, informed their mother about the molestation after which she filed a police complaint against him.

This isn't the first time the man has been arrested for sexual assault. Last year, on a similar complaint by his wife, he was arrested for molesting one of the boys after which the police registered a case under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against him. He was released on bail.

While out on bail, the man had gone back to living with his family in the Jagatpuri area of Shahdara district.

According to the police, soon after he was released, he began sexually assaulting the children again and threatened to kill them if they revealed anything to their mother.

Police say the man had married the woman years ago and disliked her two children who were born out of her first marriage.