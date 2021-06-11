Southwest Monsoon Likely To Reach Delhi Next Week, Two Weeks Early

The monsoon normally hits Delhi between June 27 and June 29 (File)

The southwest monsoon is likely to reach Delhi by June 14 - almost two weeks ahead of schedule, having already advanced into parts of the north Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Friday.

It has also advanced into most northern parts of the Bay of Bengal and Bengal, the IMD said.

Delhi used to get its share of monsoon rains from June 29 till the IMD revised the date to June 27.

"Southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of north Arabian Sea and some more parts of south Gujarat, south Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh regions, and most parts of north Bay of Bengal and more parts of Bengal today," the IMD tweeted.

Experts say a low-pressure area that has formed in the northwest part of the Bay of Bengal - in an area adjoining the Odisha and Gangetic Bengal coasts - may have speeded up the monsoon.

Under the influence of that low-pressure area, the IMD said, most eastern parts of the country, and adjoining areas in central India, were likely to witness fairly widespread rainfall starting today.

The low-pressure area is likely to become marked over the next 24 hours and move west-northeast across Odisha.

The monsoon reached India slightly later than normal - it arrived in Kerala on June 3, two days later than usual - but has raced across the country since then.

On Wednesday (and a day ahead of schedule) it hit Mumbai, bringing with it heavy rains leading to flooded roads and subways, and disruption in traffic and train services in the city and nearby areas.

The monsoon this year may be moving faster than expected, but it still packs a punch.

India recorded over 20 per cent excess rainfall between June 1 and 9, official data indicated.

Rainfall in May was also high - the second-highest for that month in 121 years. That figure was likely boosted by Cyclone Tauktae, which swept past the country's western coast last month.

