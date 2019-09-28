Bar Owner Arrested For Allegedly Serving Illegal Liquor In South Delhi

They were also allegedly serving non-duty-paid liquor at the party on Friday night. (Representational)

The owner and manager of a restaurant in Delhi's South Extension-1 area were arrested for serving illegal liquor at a party, a Delhi Excise Department official said.

According to the official, the restaurant did not have the excise licence to serve liquor to their customers. They were also allegedly serving non-duty-paid liquor at the party on Friday night.

"On Friday, an information was received that a famous restaurant at South Extension Part-1 is organising a high-profile party and serving liquor without license.

"A raid was conducted at the restaurant and a large number of illegal liquor and beer bottles were recovered from the spot," he said.

The department has recovered more than 160 liquor bottles from the restaurant, the official said, adding that an FIR has been registered at the Kotla Mubarakpur police station.

