Sheila Dikshit, Ajay Maken To Expose AAP Government 'Failures': Congress The coming together of the two leaders holds significance as Sheila Dikshit had said Ajay Maken failed to reach out to the people after the Congress's debacle in MCD polls last year.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Sheila Dikshit, Ajay Maken will release a booklet on failures of AAP government, said a Congress leader New Delhi: Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit will join the Congress' state unit president Ajay Maken and other senior party leaders to "expose" failures of the AAP government on its third anniversary on February 14, party leaders said today.



The possibility of bypolls on 20 Assembly seats in the wake of disqualification of sitting AAP legislators by the president has brought the senior Delhi Congress leadership together.



"Maken met Dikshit recently at her residence in Nizamuddin and the veteran leader (Dikshit) has agreed to campaign for the party in case the bypolls are held in Delhi," a senior Congress leader said.



Mr Maken also said he requested for "more active" role of Ms Dikshit in the affairs of the Delhi Congress.



"Delhi now remembers her for a sane development-oriented Governance. Sheila ji had a great role in mentoring me as her Cabinet Minister. We will all work together to regain the glory of Delhi!," Mr Maken had tweeted after the meeting.



The coming together of the two leaders holds significance as Ms Dikshit had said Mr Maken failed to reach out to the people after the Congress's debacle in MCD polls last year.



"The party was not able to reach out (to voters) the way we should have. Any excuse can be given when you don't want to do anything. The decision has to be taken by the high command. The leadership needs to introspect," she had said.



However, a party leader today said a plan has been chalked out to ensure active participation of senior leaders and the ministers during the Sheila Dikshit regime and corner the Arvind Kejriwal government over its "failures".



"Sheila Dikshit alongwith Ajay Maken will be releasing a booklet on failures of the AAP government's three years rule on February 14," said the party leader.



The Dikshit Cabinet ministers including Yoganand Shastri, Haroon Yusuf, AK Walia and Kiran Walia have been lined up for a series of press conferences to "expose" the alleged failures of the city government on various fronts including health, education, administration, transport and other aspects of governance, the party leader added.



Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit will join the Congress' state unit president Ajay Maken and other senior party leaders to "expose" failures of the AAP government on its third anniversary on February 14, party leaders said today.The possibility of bypolls on 20 Assembly seats in the wake of disqualification of sitting AAP legislators by the president has brought the senior Delhi Congress leadership together."Maken met Dikshit recently at her residence in Nizamuddin and the veteran leader (Dikshit) has agreed to campaign for the party in case the bypolls are held in Delhi," a senior Congress leader said.Mr Maken also said he requested for "more active" role of Ms Dikshit in the affairs of the Delhi Congress."Delhi now remembers her for a sane development-oriented Governance. Sheila ji had a great role in mentoring me as her Cabinet Minister. We will all work together to regain the glory of Delhi!," Mr Maken had tweeted after the meeting.The coming together of the two leaders holds significance as Ms Dikshit had said Mr Maken failed to reach out to the people after the Congress's debacle in MCD polls last year."The party was not able to reach out (to voters) the way we should have. Any excuse can be given when you don't want to do anything. The decision has to be taken by the high command. The leadership needs to introspect," she had said.However, a party leader today said a plan has been chalked out to ensure active participation of senior leaders and the ministers during the Sheila Dikshit regime and corner the Arvind Kejriwal government over its "failures". "Sheila Dikshit alongwith Ajay Maken will be releasing a booklet on failures of the AAP government's three years rule on February 14," said the party leader.The Dikshit Cabinet ministers including Yoganand Shastri, Haroon Yusuf, AK Walia and Kiran Walia have been lined up for a series of press conferences to "expose" the alleged failures of the city government on various fronts including health, education, administration, transport and other aspects of governance, the party leader added.