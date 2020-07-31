'Not A Single Day...': Shashi Tharoor On Power Cuts At Lutyen's Delhi Home

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said there were no working helplines.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor tweeted today about power cuts in Lutyen's Delhi in the heart of the city, home to government bungalows and top offices of the country including the Prime Minister's Office and central ministries. He also said there were no working helplines - complaints that are unusual for India's most elite address.

"I told the Power Minister once that in my 11 years in Lutyens' Delhi I have not known a single day without a power cut. He confidently replied that would not happen in future. Well, today we have had 5 outages so far this morning. And of course, complaints number is switched off!" - Shashi Tharoor tweeted.

The occupants of Lutyen's Delhi, the seat of power designed by British architect Edwin Lutyens, usually receive uninterrupted electricity supply. The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is in charge of power supply to this zone.

The last time power cuts were reported in this part of Delhi was in 2011, when supply to all four feeder cables providing electricity from the Gas Turbine (GT) Station was disrupted due to a technical snag.

Shashi Tharoor had posted a similar tweet in December 2017, bemoaning "average 5" power cuts a day.

A long day draws to a close with some enlightenment: the power went just after i switched on this high mast light! It beats me why we can't manage uninterrupted electricity as almost every country does: avge 5 power failures a day at my home in Lutyens' Delhi pic.twitter.com/6jmmW1N4EB — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 8, 2017

"A long day draws to a close with some enlightenment: the power went just after I switched on this high mast light! It beats me why we can't manage uninterrupted electricity as almost every country does: Average 5 power failures a day at my home in Lutyens' Delhi," wrote the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram.