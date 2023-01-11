On CCTV, Delhi Cop Stabbed Repeatedly By Thief On Busy Road. He Died Later

The wounded policeman, seen keeling over in pain, was taken to hospital where he died later

A Delhi policeman died on Sunday after being stabbed 12 times in front of a crowd which failed to react. The killer was trying to escape after he was caught stealing a phone.

A horrific video shows Shambhu Dayal, 57, being stabbed repeatedly in front of people who watch without trying to help him or restrain the attacker.

The video starts with the policeman leading the alleged thief, Anish Raj, away at a busy market in Mayapuri in west Delhi.

On January 4, a woman living in the slums in the area had complained to the police that Anish had stolen her husband's phone and threatened them.

When Shambhu Dayal reached the spot, the woman pointed Anish to him. The police constable caught him and seized the stolen phone.

As Anish was being taken to the police station, he took out a knife hidden beneath his shirt and started stabbing the policeman.

The video shows Anish stabbing Shambhu Dayal on his neck, chest, stomach, and back before he is pulled away.

The wounded policeman, seen keeling over in pain, was taken to hospital.

Another policeman in the area overpowered Anish and arrested him.

The policeman, who was from Sikar in Rajasthan, was a father of three - a son, and two daughters.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said Shambhu Dayal did not let the thief escape. He died after four days on Sunday morning.