Several Feared Trapped As 4-Storey Building Collapses In Delhi's Seelampur

Six fire engines have been rushed to Delhi's Seelampur area. (Representational)

A four-storey building collapsed in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area on Monday night, with fire officials fearing that several people are trapped under the debris.

An information about the building collapse was received at 11.29 pm following which six fire engines were rushed to the spot, a senior Delhi Fire Service official said.

Several people are feared trapped under the debris, he said.

