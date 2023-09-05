September In Delhi Saw Temperature Crossing 40 Degrees, Highest Since 2011

Delhi will see partly cloudy sky with light rain, according to weather forecast.

Several Indian cities are reporting above normal temperatures amid rain deficit in northern part of the country.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius on Monday, six notches above the season's average. This is the highest for September since 2011.

The city will see partly cloudy sky with light rain, with maximum temperature rising to 37 degrees, the weather department has forecast.

A similar trend was seen in neighbouring Rajasthan where Churu recorded 40 degrees and Pilani 39.5 degrees yesterday. The temperatures were above normal in Ajmer, Jaipur, Kota, Udaipur Jodhpur, and Bikaner, the Met department said.

Ganganagar, Bikaner and Jaisalmer recorded over 38 degrees while Jaipur saw 37.2 degrees.

India witnessed one of its driest Augusts this year with a 60% deficit in rainfall. However, weather experts suggest the monsoon will be normal with September rainfall covering up the deficit.

Rainfall will pick up after September 4, they had said.