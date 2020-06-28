Senior Doctor, Working At Delhi's COVID-19 Hospital, Dies

LNJP hospital was declared a COVID-19 dedicated hospital on March 17.

A senior doctor who was working at a COVID-19 hospital in Delhi died early this morning. He was 56.

Doctor Aseem Gupta, was working as an anaesthesia specialist in the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital, which has been declared a COVID-19 hospital.

He was being treated at Max hospital in Saket for past two weeks.

His condition deteriorated late on Saturday and he died few hours later, officials said.

Doctor Aseem Gupta was one of the medics that NDTV had interviewed on May 3rd when the air force had showered flowers on the hospital as a mark of respect to healthcare workers in their fight against COVID-19. The mega drill by the Air Force saw flypast by fighter jets and transport aircraft over state capitals, aerial flower shower and performances by military bands outside hospitals across the country.

"This is a moment of pride. The whole country stands with us. This type of honour that we are getting as a sign that they are proud of us. We will try to fight this Coronavirus disease," he had said.

Dr Gupta is survived by his wife and two sons. His wife had also got infected with COVID-19 but she recovered a few days ago. One of his son is pursuing graduation in Engineering, while the other is a studying medicine.

Over 300 doctors have lost their lives since the pandemic was first reported in the country seven months ago.

LNJP hospital was declared a COVID-19 dedicated hospital on March 17. Since then, it has successfully treated more than 2,700 coronavirus patients and sent them home.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had recently praised the doctors at the hospital for their work during the pandemic. Lauding the doctors, he had said that the medics don't go home or meet their family members for days on end fearing that the infection may spread.

"All doctors here have worked really hard. You can imagine how tough it is to work wearing PPE kits in this heat. We (the government) stand like a rock behind you. If you face any problem, we are there with you. We will work together to improve the facilities. Obviously, there is a scope for improvement," Mr Kejriwal told the doctors.

Delhi is the worst-hit city in the country with over 80,000 cases. Over, 2,500 people have died due to the virus in the national capital so far.