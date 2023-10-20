Helper Shot Dead By Conductor In Delhi Bus, 2 Arrested: Cops

The two accused have been arrested and further investigations are on, police said. (Representational)

A bus driver and conductor have been arrested for allegedly killing their helper near southeast Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in the moving chartered bus going towards Kashmiri Gate's interstate bus terminus from Sarai Kale Khan on Thursday morning, police said.

Bus conductor Amit Pateria informed the police that their helper Roop Singh Yadav was shot by someone when they were going towards Kashmiri Gate, a police officer said.

Yadav's body was found in the driver's cabin lying in a pool of blood, they said.

"We inquired about the incident with the bus driver Azad Khan but there were discrepancies in the statements and sequence of events of driver and conductor," the officer added.

On thorough interrogation, they revealed that they had brought the passengers from Madhya Pradesh on October 18 and reached Sarai Kale Khan on October 19 at about 7 am, the officer said.

After deboarding the passengers, they were going towards Kashmere gate when a minor issue broke out between Yadav and Amit. Following this, Amit took out a pistol kept in a box at the driver's cabin and shot Yadav and he died on the spot, police said.

The duo hid the pistol at the bank of the Yamuna River and concocted a story of Yadav's murder, they said.

The two accused have been arrested and further investigations are on, police said.

