Sanitation Worker Dies After Falling Into Well In Uttar Pradesh

A 30-year-old sanitation worker posted at a district hospital died after falling into a well in an inebriated condition, the police said today.

According to the police, the incident took place on Saturday evening in Dubharh village, which is under the jurisdiction of Dubharh police station.

The sanitation worker has been identified as Shyam Krishna Rawat, they said.

Rawat lost his balance and fell into the well while he was returning to his house after finishing duty at the hospital, the police stated.

