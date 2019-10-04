Rs 96-Lakh Compensation For Family Of Delhi Cop Killed By Speeding Truck

The court observed that the cop wasn't at fault. (Representational)

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has ordered Rs 96 lakh to the family of a 46-year old Assistant Sub Inspector in Delhi who died in a road accident last year.

MACT Presiding Officer SS Malhotra awarded compensation of Rs 96.16 lakh to Mamchand Tomar's family.

Mamchand Tomar was driving from Delhi to Ghaziabad when he was hit by a speeding dumper truck last year. He died during treatment the next day.

An eye-witness to the accident told the court that the dumper was being driven in a rash and negligent manner when it hit the cop's car.

The court held that there was no evidence to show that the cop was at fault in any manner.

"This issue is therefore decided in favour of the petitioners (Tomar''s family) and against respondents by holding that the victim died in a vehicular accident due to rash and negligent driving of the dumper," the court said.

