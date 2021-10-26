Rs 58 Lakh Cash Detected At Delhi's Lal Quila Metro Station

The tax department is investigating the case, the official said.

A bag containing Rs 58 lakh currency notes was detected at a Delhi Metro station, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials said today.

The incident took place on October 23 at the Lal Quila Metro Station and a 36-year-old passenger, Raju Ranjan, who works with a plastic company was detained along with the money.

The man revealed that he was carrying the amount for business purpose and during questioning. He also called some of his colleagues to the metro station.

The matter was informed to Income Tax Department after Ranjan did not provide satisfactory answers neither produced any valid documents to carry such high volume of cash.

Tax officials questioned the man before calling plastic business owner Ashok Bansal, resident of Chandigarh, the CISF official said.

The owner also "failed" to give a satisfactory reply for transporting the cash through his worker and thereby the money was seized by the department on Monday, the officer said.

The tax department is investigating the case, the official said.

The CISF provides a counter-terrorist cover to the Delhi Metro network that has over 155 stations in the national capital region.

(With inputs from PTI)