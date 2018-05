Major reason for leakage in the railway revenue is ticket-less travel, said officials. (Representational)

The Delhi Division of Northern Railway conducted a ticket-checking drive today, collecting penalties amounting to more than Rs 17.17 lakh, a statement from the zonal railway said. "The Delhi division has constantly been endeavouring to increase passenger revenue. A major reason for leakage in the railway revenue is ticket-less travel. A ticket-less passenger not only causes loss to railways, but also infringes upon the rights of passengers travelling on proper ticket," it said.During the ticket-checking drive, 3,843 cases of ticket-less travel, unbooked luggage, irregular ticket were detected and penalty amounting to Rs 17.17 lakh was realised, it said.