River Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark In Delhi

River Yamuna is currently flowing at 205.49 meters, which is above the danger mark of 204 meters.

Delhi | | Updated: September 27, 2018 14:39 IST
Swelling Yamuna has created a panic in the nearby areas.

New Delhi: 

The water level in the Yamuna river on Thursday rose above the danger mark after 18,295 cusecs of water was released into it from the neighbouring Haryana's Hathini Kund Barrage.

The river is currently flowing at 205.49 meters, which is above the danger mark of 204 meters.

The swelling Yamuna has created a panic in the nearby areas.

In the wake of the emergency, Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash on Tuesday called a meeting to discuss the situation.

As a precautionary measure, boats along with divers have been stationed in low lying areas and the Sub-Divisional Magistrates have been instructed to closely monitor the situation.

Apart from this, all the officers have been asked to follow instructions on "Delhi Flood 2018".

