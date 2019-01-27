At Delhi's Mandoli Jail, A Record 111-Feet National Flag Seen From 5 Kms

Officials said the national flag at Mandoli jail can be seen from over 5 kilometres. (Image: Twitter)

Mandoli jail got a 111-feet national flag, the highest in east and north-east Delhi, on the Republic Day Saturday.

Director General (Prisons) Ajay Kashyap hoisted the national flag which, according to an official, is visible from over five kilometers.

"The supplementary installation of three sets of 110 watts LED lights provides a discernible view of the flag, further enhances the vision and glory during the evening," according to a statement.

It stated that the DG hoisted and dedicated a mammoth national flag on a 111 feet monumental flagpole at the Mandoli Prison Complex.

"The 111 feet monumental flag is the first flag for Mandoli Prison Complex and is also the highest in East and North-East Delhi," the statement stated.

The supplementary installation of three sets of 110 watts LED lights provides a discernible view of the flag, further enhances the vision and glory during the evening, the statement stated.

"While the prison department is extremely dedicated towards the reformation and rehabilitation of inmates, it is equally important to cultivate core nation values in them for peace and harmony," it also stated.

For more Delhi news, click here.