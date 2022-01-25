Republic Day: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory for Republic Day 2022. Details Inside

Delhi commuters have been urged to heed traffic rules and follow the directions of police

With just a day to go for Republic Day, the Delhi Traffic Police have issued an advisory. According to the advisory, the parade on January 26 will start at 10.20 am and move from Vijay Chowk to Red Fort Grounds. Commuters have been urged to heed traffic rules, maintain road discipline and follow the directions of traffic police personnel.

Parade route

The parade will begin at Vijay Chowk, and enter National Stadium from Gate No. 1. It will pass through Rajpath, Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate, take the the roundabout at Princess Palace, then turn left towards Tilak Marg, from there turn right on C Hexagon.

Tableaux route

It will start from Vijay Chowk and head to Red Fort, via Rajpath-Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate, take the roundabout at Princess Palace, from there turn left towards Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and Netaji Subhash Marg.

Traffic restrictions

To ensure smooth passage of the parade, traffic on specific roads leading to the parade route will be prohibited till the event is over. The police have asked commuters to plan their travel accordingly, and avoid the following routes:

– No traffic will be allowed on Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate.

– No cross traffic will be allowed on Rajpath at Rafi Marg, Janpath, and Man Singh Road.

– C-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic from 2 am on January 26 till the parade crosses Tilak Marg.

– From 4 am on January 26, traffic in both directions will be prohibited on Tilak Marg, BSZ Marg, and Subhash Marg. Cross traffic will only be permitted based on the parade's movement.

Suggested routes

– In case, commuters cannot avoid travelling, the police have suggested taking the following routes:

North-South corridor

From Ring Road, one can head towards Ashram Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, IP Flyover, Rajghat and Ring Road.

From Madarsa to Park Street or Mandir Marg, people can travel via Lodhi Road T point, Aurobindo Marg, AIIMS Chowk, Ring Road, Dhaula Kuan, Vande Mataram Marg, and Shankar Road.

East-West corridor

From Ring Road, head towards Bhairon Road, Mathura Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Prithvi Raj Road, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Simon Boliver Marg, Upper Ridge Road or Vande Mataram Marg

Or commuters can also take the Ring Road, head towards Inter State Bus Terminal, Chandgi Ram Akhara, Mall Road, Azad Pur and Ring Road.

Another option could be to take the Ring Road, head towards Bhairon Road, Mathura Road, Lodhi Road, Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung Road, Teen Murti Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Park Street, Shankar Road and Vande Mataram Marg.

For those going towards New Delhi Railway Station

From South Delhi, travel via Dhaula Kuan, Vande Matram Marg, Panchkuian Road, Outer Circle Connaught Place, Chelmsford Road for Paharganj side or Minto Road, Bhavbhuti Marg for Ajmeri Gate side.

From East Delhi, take Boulevard Road via Inter State Bus Terminal Bridge, Rani Jhansi Flyover, then the roundabout at Jhandewalan, from there DB Gupta Road, Sheela Cinema Road, Paharganj Bridge and reach New Delhi Railway Station.

For Old Delhi Railway Station

If you are travelling from South Delhi, travel via Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, Ring Road, Rajghat-Ring Road, Chowk Yamuna Bazar, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chhatta Rail, Kauria Bridge and reach the railway station.

Though there will be no restrictions for those travelling from North Delhi to the New Delhi or Old Delhi Railway Stations, it is recommended that they plan their commute ahead of time to avoid any delays.

Bus terminating points

Movement of the city bus services will be curtailed at the following points:

Park Street, Udyan Marg, Aram Bagh Road (Paharganj), Roundabout at Kamla Market, Delhi Sachivalaya (IG Stadium), Pragati Maidan (Bhairon Road), Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazar), Mori Gate, Inter State Bus Terminal Kashmiri Gate, Inter State Bus Terminal Sarai Kale Khan, Tis Hazari Court

Inter-state buses

Buses from Ghaziabad bound for Shivaji Stadium will take NH-24, Ring Road and terminate at Bhairon Road.

Buses from NH-24 will take the right turn on Road No. 56 and terminate at Inter State Bus Terminal, Anand Vihar.

Buses from Ghaziabad will be diverted at Mohan Nagar towards Bhopra Chungi for Wazirabad Bridge.

All inter-state buses from Dhaula Kuan side will be terminated at Dhaula Kuan.

Metro Rail

Metro services will be available at all stations during the Republic Day Parade on January 26. However, boarding or deboarding will not be permitted at some of the stations as per this schedule:

– Kendriya Sachivalaya from 5 am till 12 noon.

– Udyog Bhawan from 5 am till 12 noon.

– Lok Kalyan Marg (Race Course) from 8.45 am to 12 noon.

– Patel Chowk from 8.45 am to 12 noon.

The Delhi Traffic Police have tweeted about the restrictions on its official Twitter handle.

Traffic Advisory

Republic Day Celebrations on 26th January,2022@CPDelhipic.twitter.com/G2hjP6qPoE — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) January 24, 2022

Here is a map with all the routes where traffic is allowed or disallowed.

To avoid disruption, people are encouraged to plan ahead of time and allow enough time for their journey.