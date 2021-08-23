Religious Institutions Briefed On Noise Norms: Delhi Municipal Body To Green Court

Awareness programme on noise pollution is being carried out, DCB told National Green Tribunal. (File)

The Delhi Cantonment Board told the National Green Tribunal on Monday that all religious institutions in its area -- mosques, temples, churches and the like, have been briefed to adhere to the norms laid down as per the noise standards.

An extensive awareness programme on noise pollution is being carried out by publishing notices at appropriate public places and on its website, it said.

Extensive efforts have been undertaken during the last six months to spread the awareness as regards the mandatory use of sound limiters in music or sound producing equipment, the municipal body said.

The tribunal was informed that all shops in commercial areas dealing with music or sound producing equipment in the perimeter of Delhi Cantonment Board have already been identified and inspected.

"It has been made mandatory for all users of banquet halls to ensure the fitment of noise limiters in the DJs/other sound equipment being used by them. Further, a team from the Delhi Cantonment Board has been deputed with Sound Level Meter to monitor the implementation of noise pollution control," the DCB said.

The municipal body told the NGT that the helpline number for noise pollution has been disseminated to the public through public notices and on the official website of Delhi Cantonment Board.

It said an application, ''Samadhan'', has also been developed by the DCB and is available to the public for making complaints on any environmental related issues including noise pollution.

The tribunal had earlier rapped the Delhi government for its failure to check noise pollution in West Delhi and slapped a fine of Rs 5 lakh on it for non-compliance of its order.

The green panel had said that neither a dedicated 24 hour helpline nor a public redressal mechanism has been devised for receiving complaints by SMS, telephone or e-mails.

It had also noted that even the DCP and the SDM have not held joint weekly meetings to review the situation.

The green panel on September 27, 2018 had passed a slew of directions and said Delhi Chief Secretary, Commissioner of Police and Delhi Pollution Control Committee will be responsible for enforcement of the directions.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Hardeep Singh and others alleging that bars and restaurants in Rajouri Garden area were using loud speakers and DJ systems during weddings, receptions, parties and other functions and causing noise pollution from 10 pm to 6 am.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)