Rashtriya Ekta Divas: Delhi Police Traffic Advisory For 'Run For Unity'

On Monday, to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, a charity run called 'Run for Unity' is being organised at the National Stadium. Approximately 15,000 people are expected to take part in the event, who will all arrive in buses or cars and the programme is likely to cause traffic congestion around India Gate.In view of this, Delhi Police have sent out a traffic advisory for Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, as the occasion is known.The India Gate C-Hexagon may be closed between 6 AM and 8:30 AM.For commuters going from South Delhi to North Delhi and vice versa, police have advised the route going from Ring Road to Sarai Kale Khan and then the IP flyover through to Rajghat. Another suggested route is from Lala Lajpat Rai Marg to Mathura through to W-Point and A-Point.Travellers coming through Aurobindo Marg can take Kamal Ataturk Marg and move on to Kautilya Marg, before taking Sardar Patel Marg en route to Mother Teresa Crescent.Those who wish to go to or fro between Aurobindo Marg and the New Delhi Railway Station have been advised to Prithvi Raj Chowk and Janpath.For those moving from East Delhi to West Delhi, it has been advised to take Minto Road through Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg and then Baba Kharak Singh Marg from Connaught Place till the Gole Dak Khana and then continue as usual.Sikandra Road, Mathura Road and Baraf Khana Chowk are also suggested routes for this direction.Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Bara Khamba Road and Mandi House are suggested routes to approach Connought Place and Central Secretariat.Man Singh Road and Rafi Marg are roads available for crossing Rajpath.