Ramlila Celebrations: Delhi Roads To Avoid For Next 10 Days

Traffic movement may be affected areas due to the huge public gathering. (Representational)

The Delhi traffic police on Monday said vehicular movement may be affected in several areas across the national capital in the evening hours for the next 10 days in the wake of the Navratra and Ramlila celebrations.

According to an advisory issued by the traffic police, Ramlila will be celebrated across Delhi from Monday to October 5 between 6 pm and 11 pm.

There are 46 main venues where Ramlilas will be organized, which include Red Fort, Ramlila Maidan JLN Marg, Dakshinpuri, Sarojini Nagar, RK Puram Sector 5, Dwarka, Punjabi Bagh, Hari Nagar, Sultanpuri, Pitampura, Model Town, and Gandhi Nagar, the advisory said.

In addition to the main venues, Ramlilas may also be organized by local residents, RWAs, etc. in various colonies, market areas and open grounds. Some Ramlila committees may also take out processions in their localities, it said.

Traffic movement may be affected in such areas due to the huge public gathering, it stated.

There may be restrictions on movement of general traffic on Netaji Subhash Marg, Nishad Raj Marg (New Daryaganj Road), Jawahar Lal Nehru (JLN) Marg and Turkman Gate depending on the crowd situation after 5 pm from Monday to October 5 as major Ramlilas will be staged at Ramlila Ground and Red Fort and important dignitaries are expected to be present there, the advisory stated.

Similarly, Navratras will be celebrated from Monday to October 5 and the six main temples, which attract a large number of devotees, are Jhandewalan Mandir, Durga Mandir in Kailash Colony , Pahari Wala Mandir/Mahavir Mandir in Greater Kailash-1, Adhya Katyayani Shaktipeeth Mandir in Chhattarpur, Kalkaji Mandir on Outer Ring Road from Nehru Place to Modi Mill and Kali Badi Mandir on Mandir Marg, the advisory stated.

The traffic police advised people to plan their travel on the mentioned roads/ stretches. The commuters going to IGI Airport, New Delhi railway station, Old Delhi railway station, Nizamuddin railway station and ISBT should leave before their scheduled time to accommodate possible delays.

The police advised commuters to avail public transport to help decongestion of roads, park their vehicles only at designated parking lots, and avoid roadside parking. According to the advisory, the public was asked to inform the police if they notice any unidentified object or suspicious person.

