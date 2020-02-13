'Lord Ram Has Put Hanuman On Duty....': AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj Slams BJP

AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj has been elected from the Greater Kailash assembly constituency.

AAP MLA-elect Saurabh Bhardwaj has said "Lord Ram has put his ardent devotee, Hanuman, on duty" to support his party as he attacked the BJP.

Speaking to IANS, the Greater Kailash MLA-elect said Ram has been "communicating" with him in dreams.

Talking about the AAP's campaign in the Assembly elections, Saurabh Bhardwaj said while their campaign was all about work, the BJP tried to bring religion into play. "Our campaign was focused on work. Initially, the BJP tried to attack us on this. After they realised that they were not able to counter us on our development plank, they changed their strategy. They brought communal politics, Shaheen Bagh, India-Pakistan and what not to counter us, but people have voted for our work."

He said the BJP was openly talking about voting on the basis of religion.

"Their workers and leaders were openly saying that Hindus should vote for the BJP. They were also saying that those not voting for the BJP were not true Hindus. In my constituency, a message spread that I am not a true Hindu and if I were elected, the Hindus will be in danger. When they stooped to this level, we had to remind them that we too are Hindus as much as any other," he told IANS.

Saurabh Bhardwaj added that the BJP leaders even mocked Lord Hanuman while they were attacking the AAP and its chief Arvind Kejriwal.

"They made fun of God. This was very clear to us that you can mess with anyone but you cannot mess with Lord Hanuman. They did exactly what Ravana did -- mocking Hanuman. On Tuesday, which is Hanuman's day, the Lord gave BJP the answer."

Speaking about his communication with God, the MLA said Lord Ram has been coming to his dreams.

"Lord Ram came into my dream and said his supreme devotee is Hanuman. He also said that the BJP people are not my true devotees. He told me that even he is against those who are against Hanuman. Ram has sent Hanuman for us and he is permanent with us now. Ram has put Hanuman on duty that he should stay in Delhi."

The BJP and its leaders have mocked the AAP leaders and also Arvind Kejriwal for worshipping Lord Hanuman during the 2020 Assembly polls.

Saurabh Bhardwaj said the God came to them for support.

"We are Hindus and we never sought votes on the basis of religion. It was always the work," he added.

On being asked why the AAP raised religious issues diverting itself from the planned campaign, Saurabh Bhardwaj said they never raised religious issues. "We only countered their lies. We showed them that we too are Hindus. We have been worshipping the god since our childhood and there is nothing new in this."

Saurabh Bhardwaj said the BJP insulted Lord Hanuman. "They made the god angry. Lord Ram came to my dream and said that his supreme 'bhakt' Hanuman is with the AAP and will stay with the party. Hanuman will be with us in the coming five years."

A former Delhi Cabinet Minister, Saurabh Bhardwaj has been elected from the Greater Kailash assembly constituency for the third time in a row. His winning margin has been increasing constantly.