Rains Lash Parts Of Delhi Today, May Continue Tomorrow

Rain lashed parts of Delhi after dust laden winds swept across the city (File)

It was a sultry day in the national capital with the mercury settling at 37.8 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal. In the evening, rain lashed parts of Delhi after dust laden winds swept across the city.

"The minimum temperature settled at 29.9 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal," a MeT Department official said.

The humidity levels oscillated between 77 and 49 per cent.

The weatherman has predicted partly cloudy sky for tomorrow morning with possibility of rain in some areas towards the evening.

"The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 38 and 30 degrees Celsius, respectively," the official added.

Yesterday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36.4 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature had settled at 29 degrees Celsius.