Rains Lash Parts Of Delhi, Humidity Levels Remain High

Parts of Delhi witnessed rainfall today afternoon even as humidity levels continued to remain high.

Rains lashed several parts of north Delhi, including GTB Nagar, Burari, Model Town, Mukherjee Nagar, Azadpur, Timarpur, Civil Lines. Some areas in Noida, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida also received rainfall.

Delhi's Ridge observatory recorded 20 mm of rain till 2.30 pm, but Safdarjung observatory did not record any rainfall.

According to the met office, the minimum temperature was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius today, one notch above the season's average, while the humidity level remained high at 81 per cent.

The weather office has predicted rains in several areas of the national capital in the evening.

On Friday, the maximum temperature settled at 32.4 degrees Celsius, while the minimum was 27.2 degrees Celsius.

