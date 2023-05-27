Rain In Delhi As Temperature Falls After Days Of Heatwave

n update said the rainy condition will continue for another two hours.

The residents of Delhi woke up to rain and gusty winds this morning as the city enjoys a break from a brutal heat spell. A thunderstorm forecast was issued earlier today for the national capital and nearby areas.

A cluster of cloud patches are passing through the Delhi-NCR. Under its influence:



"A cluster of cloud patches are passing through the Delhi-NCR. Under its influence: Thunderstorm/ Duststorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 40-70 Km/h would continue Delhi-NCR & adjoining areas during next 2 hours," tweeted India Meteorological Department.

They also tweeted the expected impact of the thunderstorm and suggested actions to avoid traffic jams or any untoward incident.

The mercury crossed the 45 degrees Celsius-mark earlier this week, shooting up the power demand in Delhi. The city won't see such scorching heat at least until May 30, according to the weather department.

Delhi's maximum temperature settled at 34.5 degrees Celsius yesterday, five notches below normal.

Heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature reaches 40 degrees in the plains, 37 degrees in coastal areas and 30 degrees in hilly regions with a departure of at least 4.5 degrees.

Northwest India is likely to see below-normal maximum temperatures in May, the weather office predicted earlier this month. It is anticipating a normal monsoon rainfall this year but a slight delay in its arrival.