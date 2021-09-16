Rain Alert In Delhi Today After Heavy Showers, Days After Record

Several parts of Delhi received light to moderate rain this morning. (Representational image)

An orange alert has been issued in Delhi for today, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heavy rain and strong winds in the national capital, days after the city witnessed a record spell that helped it breach the 1,000 mm mark for the first time in 46 years. The downpour on September 11 had led to extensive waterlogging at the Delhi airport and other parts of the city.

This morning, light to moderate rain was reported in several parts of Delhi. The humidity was reported around 92 per cent.

The weather office has forecast strong winds in the city during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius, it said.

The capital has already recorded 1,146.4 mm of rainfall so far this monsoon season, the highest in 46 years and almost double the precipitation gauged last year. As many as five flights - four Delhi-bound domestic flights and one international flight - were diverted to neighbouring cities due to the heavy rainfall.

The Safdarjung observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city, had gauged 1,150 mm of rainfall in the monsoon season in 1975.

Normally, Delhi records 653.6 mm of rainfall during the monsoon season. Between June 1, when the monsoon starts, and September 14, the city normally gets 607.7 mm of rainfall. The monsoon has dumped 390 mm of rainfall in Delhi this month till Tuesday, the highest in September in 77 years.

With inputs from PTI