Rahul Gandhi Supporters Protest Atop Water Tank In Delhi On Day 3 Of ED Questioning

The tank that the protesters climbed in Delhi.

Apparently in protest against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), two men climbed a water tank in central Delhi on Wednesday evening.

The two men raised slogans of "Rahul Gandhi, Zindabad (Live And Prosper)" and claimed to be activists of the Congress wing, National Students' Union of India (NSUI).

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot near Kalawati Hospital, according to latest information available at 8 pm.

Meanwhile, the ED summoned Rahul Gandhi for a fourth day of questioning in an alleged money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper. He has been questioned for over 25 hours since Monday.

Congress has been out in full force in support of its leader. Chief Ministers of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel, have been at the forefront of the protests in Delhi. Congress general secretary and Rahul Gandhi's sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, also participated. Several senior leaders of the party have been detained.

Videos showed some Youth Congress and Mahila Congress workers being dragged and taken away in buses.

Top party leaders, including KC Venugopal, Bhupesh Baghel and Randeep Surjewala, accused the police of forcibly entering the Congress headquarters. Delhi Police, however, have denied the claim.

Earlier, the party leaders addressed a press conference and accused the central government of blocking political activities by preventing Congress workers from entering the party office, and said the ruling dispensation will have to face consequences.

His statement was recorded in multiple sessions under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the probe agency officials. The Congress leader, sources say, checked the transcript of his statement minutely before submission.

Congress has maintained that Rahul Gandhi's questioning by the probe agency is part of the ruling BJP's "vendetta politics" to silence the voice of opposition.