Fire Breaks Out At Engine Oil Warehouse In Delhi, 22 Fire Trucks On Spot

Visuals show smoke billowing out of the burning godown as commuters look on

A massive fire broke out at a warehouse in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh this evening. Twenty two fire engines have rushed to the spot to contain the fire at the area's Transport Nagar. It is a warehouse for engine oil.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far and a rescue operation is on, officials said.

On Friday, a fire broke out in a rear power car of a train as it was departing the New Delhi railway station in the afternoon. No casualties or injuries had been reported.

