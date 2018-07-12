Punched, Slapped, Dragged By Hair: Delhi Man Assaults Minor Girl At Shop

Satendra Bhatti, the accused, brutally beat the girl before dragging her out of the shop by her hair

A man, seen brutally assaulting a 17-year-old girl at a mobile phone shop in southeast Delhi's Jaitpur was arrested by the police on Wednesday after the girl filed a complaint against him. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed at the shop.

The police said that the accused and the girl were in relationship and the man doubted her for having an affair with another man who worked at the mobile phone shop.

The accused had earlier warned the girl against visiting the mobile shop, and threatened her with dire consequences if she dared. When the man found out that she had visited the shop again, he allegedly decided to "teach her a lesson".

The man allegedly stalked the girl and beat her brutally for going to the shop despite his warning

According to news agency PTI, the accused, Satendra Bhatti, and the minor girl knew each other for a few months, and often spoke with each other, the police said, adding that in recent times the man had started suspecting the girl for being involved with another man who worked in a mobile shop where she had been visiting frequently.

Satendra Bhatti allegedly stalked the girl when she visited the shop last Saturday. He then assaulted her in public.

In the CCTV footage Satendra Bhatti could be seen slapping and brutally beating the girl. He was seen punching and slapping her repeatedly. He then pulled her by her hair and dragged her out of the shop before brutally assaulting her in public. He was even seen banging her head against the shop counter.

CCTV footage showed how the man repeatedly banged her head against the shop counter while punching her

The girl lodged a complaint with the police later that day, following which Satendra Bhatti was arrested. The police also saw the CCTV footage of the incident.

According to news agency ANI, Satendra had apparently asked the girl to marry him, but she had rejected his proposal. The girl, a minor, lives with her family in Delhi's Jaitpur area, police said.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)