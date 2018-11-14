Procession Of Florists: Half-Day For Delhi Government Offices Tomorrow

Delegation of Anjuman Sair-e-Gul Faroshan presents a pankha of Phool Waalon Ki Sair to President Kovind.

The Delhi government today announced a half-day for its offices on Thursday on account of 'Phool Waalon Ki Sair' festival celebration.

'Phool Waalon Ki Sair' is a seven-day festival which started on Monday during which Hindus and Muslims together offer a 'floral chaadar' and 'pankha' at the Dargah of Khwaja Bakhtiar 'Kaaki' in Mehrauli.

Meaning "procession of the florists", it is an annual celebration by the flowers sellers of Delhi.

A floral pankha (fan) and chhatra (canopy) is offered at the ancient temple of Devi Yogmaya, also in Mehrauli.

"The Delhi Government has declared a half-day holiday tomorrow on November 15, after 2 pm in all government offices, autonomous bodies and public sector undertakings under the Delhi Government on account of Phool Waalon Ki Sair," said a Delhi government official.