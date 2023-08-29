Did Delhi Officer's Son Sexually Abuse Teen Too? What Cops Said

Khakha faces serious charges under the IPC and the stringent POCSO Act

Responding to reports that suspended Delhi officer Premoday Khakha's son or other relatives may also be involved in the sexual abuse of his friend's minor daughter, Delhi Police have clarified that the investigation so far has not found any evidence of this.

"Till now in investigation, two persons have been found alleged in the crime and have been arrested. Further investigation is being processed," Sagar Singh Kalsi, Deputy Commissioner of Police for North Delhi, has said. "The victim in her written statement before the Magistrate has not mentioned any other names," the senior officer added.

Special Commissioner of Police Jitendra Pathak said reports claiming involvement of other persons are incorrect. "Till now, two persons have been found alleged in the crime and have been arrested. Further investigation is on."

Khakha, who has been suspended as Deputy Director of Delhi Women and Child Development, and his wife Seema Rani have been arrested after the girl told police that the senior officer had raped her for months. The girl, who had stayed at the officer's home after her father's death in 2020, has alleged that Seema Rani gave her abortion pills after the officer impregnated her.

The couple is now in judicial custody.

Intervening in the matter, the Delhi High Court has asked police to ensure that the minor's identity is protected. They have also asked police if their investigation had found any evidence of the girl being raped by other men too.

The matter came to light after the girl, now 17, was hospitalised following a string of panic attacks. During therapy sessions at the hospital, she told doctors about what she went through. The hospital then alerted the police who swung into action.

