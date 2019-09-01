Pregnant Woman Thrashed Over Child Kidnapping Rumours In Delhi

The police are yet to identify the attackers. (Representational)

A pregnant hearing and speech impaired woman was thrashed by a mob over suspicion of being a child-lifter in northeast Delhi, the police said on Sunday,.

The four-month pregnant woman was beaten up by a mob last week over suspicions that she was a child lifter, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

The woman's family said her in-laws had kicked her out of their home and she had been missing since then.

"The woman slept on the roadside after being forced out. Some people attacked her over allegations of child theft," a police officer said.

"We are going through video footage to identify the attackers," he added.

