'Politically Connected' Delhi Man Dies By Suicide; Needed Money, Say Cops

Karan Banka was rushed to Max Hospital in south Delhi's Saket

A "politically connected" man allegedly died by suicide in south Delhi's Greater Kailash Part 1, sources have said.

The police said they got a call on Wednesday about a man who needed help after he slipped and fell in the bathroom, injuring his head.

The man, Karan Banka, was rushed to Max Hospital in south Delhi's Saket.

When the police reached the hospital, they came to know Mr Banka allegedly shot himself in the bathroom.

The licenced gun belonged to his personal security officer. Sources said Mr Banka was politically active, with many posts on social media showing him at events with leaders.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said initial investigation shows Mr Banka needed money, and many people in his circle had invested in his schemes, news agency PTI reported.