Policeman Accused Of Molesting Journalist At JNU March Charged On Friday, Jawaharlal Nehru University students had taken out the march from the varsity campus towards parliament.

The alleged incident sparked protests at JNU New Delhi: A case was registered on Monday against a Delhi Police inspector accused of molesting a journalist during a march organised by JNU students and he was sent to district lines, police said.



Dependra Pathak, the special commissioner of police (traffic) and chief spokesperson for the Delhi Police, said that following a vigilance inquiry, the Delhi Cantt SHO was booked under molestation charges and sent to district police line.



Police said the case will be investigated by the crime branch.



On Friday, Jawaharlal Nehru University students had taken out the march from the varsity campus towards parliament.



At the Sanjay Jheel in Lakshmi Bai Nagar area, police lathicharged and used water canons to disperse the crowd of students, teachers and journalists who were covering



Two journalists filed separate complaints -- one for molestation and another for assault -- with regard to incidents during the protest march.



Yesterday, a woman constable and a male head constable were suspended for allegedly allegedly snatching the camera of a photojournalist during the march.



