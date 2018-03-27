Policeman Accused Of Molesting Journalist At JNU March Charged

Dependra Pathak, the special commissioner of police (traffic) and chief spokesperson for the Delhi Police, said that following a vigilance inquiry, the Delhi Cantt SHO was booked under molestation charges and sent to district police line.
Police said the case will be investigated by the crime branch.
On Friday, Jawaharlal Nehru University students had taken out the march from the varsity campus towards parliament.
At the Sanjay Jheel in Lakshmi Bai Nagar area, police lathicharged and used water canons to disperse the crowd of students, teachers and journalists who were covering the protests.
Yesterday, a woman constable and a male head constable were suspended for allegedly allegedly snatching the camera of a photojournalist during the march.