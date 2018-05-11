"Parks Becoming Parking Lots": AAP Government Pulled Up By Delhi High Court The poser by a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar came during hearing of a complaint moved by a Defence Colony resident who alleged that several parks in the area were being converted into ornamental parks or parking lots.

The Delhi High Court today pulled up the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government, various civic bodies and DDA for converting playgrounds in residential areas into "ornamental parks" and multi-level parking, asking them "where will children go to play?"



It also issued notice to the Centre, the Delhi government, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the national and state commissions for protection of child rights and the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, seeking their replies to the plea.



The petitioner contended that such actions impinge on the children's right to play in the parks and violate their fundamental right for a proper environment for their growth and development.



Taking note of the contention of the petitioner, the court said, "So you (authorities) are converting parks into parking lots? That is what Delhi is fit for now. Parks becoming parking lots. Where will the children go to play?"



The bench directed the authorities, including the Delhi government and the DDA, to file affidavits about the status of available parks in the city and to also indicate whether there was sufficient green area and lung space for citizens.



With regard to the conversion of a park in Defence Colony for an alternative use, the bench directed the authorities to maintain status quo and listed the matter for hearing on September 5.



