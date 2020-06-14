Parking Official Arrested For Allegedly Stealing 2-Wheelers In Delhi: Cops

A 23-year-old parking attendant was arrested for allegedly stealing two-wheelers. (Representational)

A 23-year-old parking attendant was arrested for allegedly stealing two-wheelers in the national capital, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as a resident of Uttam Nagar area, they said.

Police intercepted a scooter rider on Friday night and apprehended him while he was trying to escape, senior police official Anto Alphonse said.

During interrogation, the accused told police that he works as a parking attendant at Connaught Place and District Centre in Janakpuri.

"While handling two-wheelers in the parking, he learnt to open them without keys," the official said.

Police found out that he had stolen a dozen two-wheelers in the past.

"Three stolen motorcycles and two scooters were recovered from his possession," he added.