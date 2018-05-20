Panel Likely To Regulate Installation Of CCTV Cameras In Delhi The committee, headed by Delhi Principal Secretary (Home) Manoj Parida, is currently in the process of preparing the standard operating procedure.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT New Delhi: A six-member committee, constituted by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal earlier this month, is likely to regulate the installation of CCTV cameras in private and government buildings in the national capital, a source has said.



The committee, headed by Delhi Principal Secretary (Home) Manoj Parida, is currently in the process of preparing the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the installation and monitoring of CCTV cameras across the city.



Mr Parida is likely to convene a second meeting of the panel next week. The first meeting was held on May 11, ignoring the Delhi government's objection. The AAP dispensation has termed the committee as "illegal and unconstitutional".



A senior government official said that the committee was also working on modalities for the installation of CCTV cameras in private buildings to ensure that privacy of any individual was not "disturbed".



"The committee is seeking suggestions from experts and all stakeholders to prepare common framework for installation and monitoring of CCTV cameras in the city.



"In other countries, there are common SOP for CCTV cameras. The government will ensure that the privacy of any individual is not disturbed due to CCTV cameras installed in private and government buildings," the official said.



According to the order setting terms and reference of the committee, the use of surveillance camera system should not be permitted to become a "tool to violate" privacy of individuals which is considered to be a fundamental right.



The panel is likely to submit its report to the Lt Governor Baijal on June 8.



Recently, Delhi PWD Minister Satyendar Jain had expressed concern about the possible framework for private buildings to install CCTV cameras.



It comes at a time when the AAP dispensation is planning to install around 1.46 lakh CCTV cameras in about 1,000 schools run by the Delhi government.



Recently, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his cabinet colleagues and AAP lawmakers sat on a dharna near the Lieutenant Governor's office, requesting him not to stall the government's ambitious CCTV project at the "behest of BJP" through the committee.



A six-member committee, constituted by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal earlier this month, is likely to regulate the installation of CCTV cameras in private and government buildings in the national capital, a source has said.The committee, headed by Delhi Principal Secretary (Home) Manoj Parida, is currently in the process of preparing the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the installation and monitoring of CCTV cameras across the city.Mr Parida is likely to convene a second meeting of the panel next week. The first meeting was held on May 11, ignoring the Delhi government's objection. The AAP dispensation has termed the committee as "illegal and unconstitutional".A senior government official said that the committee was also working on modalities for the installation of CCTV cameras in private buildings to ensure that privacy of any individual was not "disturbed"."The committee is seeking suggestions from experts and all stakeholders to prepare common framework for installation and monitoring of CCTV cameras in the city."In other countries, there are common SOP for CCTV cameras. The government will ensure that the privacy of any individual is not disturbed due to CCTV cameras installed in private and government buildings," the official said.According to the order setting terms and reference of the committee, the use of surveillance camera system should not be permitted to become a "tool to violate" privacy of individuals which is considered to be a fundamental right.The panel is likely to submit its report to the Lt Governor Baijal on June 8.Recently, Delhi PWD Minister Satyendar Jain had expressed concern about the possible framework for private buildings to install CCTV cameras. It comes at a time when the AAP dispensation is planning to install around 1.46 lakh CCTV cameras in about 1,000 schools run by the Delhi government.Recently, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his cabinet colleagues and AAP lawmakers sat on a dharna near the Lieutenant Governor's office, requesting him not to stall the government's ambitious CCTV project at the "behest of BJP" through the committee. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter