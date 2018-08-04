Over 800 Logs Of Trees Found Buried At Delhi Golf Club: Official

Officials said 895 logs were found during ongoing probe. (Representational)

Over 800 logs of trees were found buried at the elite Delhi Golf Club that were reportedly cut without permission from the authorities, a Forest Department official said.

Out of the 895 logs, 424 big logs of trees were found. Some logs were in a decayed state, indicating that they were buried some time ago, while some appeared to have been freshly cut, the official said.

He said the Forest Department suspected that the trees were cut without permission and the logs were buried in pits especially dug for this purpose.

The official said 895 logs were found during an ongoing probe which would soon be completed and a report would be submitted.

The police said a complaint has been registered against unknown people for allegedly cutting the trees without permission and action would be taken after the Forest Department completes its probe.

The Delhi government said that the range officer of the south division of the Forest department had filed a complaint with the Hazrat Nizamuddin police station over illegally cutting the trees.

The matter of the alleged illegal cutting of trees at the club came to light after an existing member of the club complained against the Delhi Golf Course, alleging that about 100 trees have been cut by them without permission from the Forest Department. The complainant also alleged that the trees were cut two years back and dumped in the golf area.

The Delhi Golf Club has denied of any wrongdoing in the matter and said it has made every possible effort to preserve its natural surroundings and environment.

"No action that, in any manner, harms the environment, has been taken by the club or its governing authorities," the Delhi Golf Club has said.

It has earlier said the trees had fallen naturally due to storm and the club just cleared it out of the way.