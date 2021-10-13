Over 470 Kg Illegal Firecrackers Recovered From Godown In Delhi: Police

A case was registered and the accused seller was arrested, police said. (Representational)

Ahead of Diwali, over 470 kg illegal firecrackers have been recovered from a godown in north Delhi's Sadar Bazar area and the owner was arrested, police said on Wednesday.

Accused Mohammad Rihan (21), a native of Uttar Pradesh, used to sell seasonal articles during festivals, they said.

Police said a total of 472.4 kg of illegal fire crackers were recovered from the godown here which was taken on rent by the accused for Rs 12,000.

According to police, Rihan had procured these illegal firecrackers from Meerut in UP and was planning to sell it at higher prices during the upcoming Diwali festival.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that on Tuesday, an information was received about storage and sale of illegal firecrackers in a godown at Qutub Road in Sadar Bazar.

"When our police team conducted a raid at the alleged godown in Sadar Bazar area, we found the seller of illegal firecrackers Mohammad Rihan present at the spot with huge quantity of illegal firecrackers. On weighing the items, a total of 472.4 kg of crackers were recovered," he said.

Interrogation of the accused revealed that he deals in sale of toys for children and also used to sell seasonal articles during festival period, the officer said.